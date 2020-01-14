Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.49) price target (up previously from GBX 2,750 ($36.17)) on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Experian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,384 ($31.36).

Get Experian alerts:

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 2,566 ($33.75) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,533.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,482.04. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,854 ($24.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,641 ($34.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion and a PE ratio of 32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.