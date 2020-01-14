Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 2.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

