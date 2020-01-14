F3Logic LLC Buys 14,113 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 146.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,113 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12,027.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $7,865,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $292,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $46.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.0551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

