F3Logic LLC Invests $971,000 in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 30,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $65.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $51.54 and a 1 year high of $65.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

