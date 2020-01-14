F3Logic LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $154,908,000 after acquiring an additional 781,672 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,567,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,102 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

