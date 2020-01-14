F3Logic LLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $220.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average of $196.22. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $158.59 and a 1 year high of $220.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4577 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

