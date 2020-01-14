F3Logic LLC Takes Position in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE)

F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 17.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $4,089,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 32.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Andersons by 5.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after buying an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Andersons Inc has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $790.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Andersons had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 189.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Andersons Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Andersons to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

In other Andersons news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely bought 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,117.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,576.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $231,900.00. Insiders have purchased 23,649 shares of company stock valued at $543,299 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

