F3Logic LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,588,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,600,000 after acquiring an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock opened at $93.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $89.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $79.73 and a twelve month high of $94.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.