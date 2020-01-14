F3Logic LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $89.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

