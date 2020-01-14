Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Bernstein Bank

Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $236.15.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $221.91 on Friday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39. The company has a market capitalization of $621.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Facebook by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 200,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,608,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903,594 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $174,393,000 after buying an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.