Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FANH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Fanhua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FANH opened at $26.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $35.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Fanhua had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 88.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 40,953 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $7,481,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fanhua in the second quarter valued at $1,013,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua Inc distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including automobile, individual accident, travel, disability income, commercial property, construction, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as group life and participating insurance products.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.