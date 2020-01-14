FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $159.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.78 and a fifty-two week high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.