Financial Contrast: Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get InMode alerts:

11.7% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMode and Viewray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viewray 0 2 7 0 2.78

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.30%. Viewray has a consensus price target of $6.44, indicating a potential upside of 125.72%. Given Viewray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Viewray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 30.33% 50.50% 36.58% Viewray -110.61% -75.41% -37.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMode and Viewray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $100.16 million 14.28 $22.37 million N/A N/A Viewray $80.96 million 3.51 -$76.40 million ($0.98) -2.91

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Viewray.

Summary

InMode beats Viewray on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.