Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.50 price objective on Finning International and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Finning International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.56.

Get Finning International alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$24.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.43. Finning International has a 1 year low of C$21.17 and a 1 year high of C$26.49.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. Analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total value of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Insiders sold a total of 6,363 shares of company stock valued at $158,031 over the last ninety days.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.