Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a news impact score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of F stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.74 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 5.01. Fiore Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.63.

Get Fiore Gold alerts:

About Fiore Gold

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiore Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiore Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.