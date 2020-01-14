First Analysis Downgrades Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) to Neutral

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $157.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. First Analysis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cleveland Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.85.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.72.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $196,547.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,068,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $68,592.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,530. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Splunk by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.