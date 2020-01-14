First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for First Busey in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). First Busey had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million.

BUSE has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Busey stock opened at $27.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average of $26.11. First Busey has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Busey by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in First Busey by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Busey by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

