First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Defiance Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of FDEF opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.05. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $607.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $40.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. Analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $30,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,531 shares of company stock worth $140,449. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDEF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Defiance Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $2,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 29.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,203 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 34,444 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 836,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Defiance Financial by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

