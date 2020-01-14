First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FFBC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

FFBC stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. First Financial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,530,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,917,000 after buying an additional 218,329 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,266,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after buying an additional 240,753 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 7.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,477,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,012,000 after purchasing an additional 175,710 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,668,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,370 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

