First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $598.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.92. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. Research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Craig Martin bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

