First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 9,994 L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,949,311,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,059,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,551,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.38. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $217.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

