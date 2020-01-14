First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,056 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,574.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,680,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,298 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,745 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,949,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of D. R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,368,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,941,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other D. R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. D. R. Horton Inc has a one year low of $34.96 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 7.25.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

