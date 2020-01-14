First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Raytheon in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN opened at $227.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.03 and its 200-day moving average is $199.75. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $232.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

RTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.69.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

