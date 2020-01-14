First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $143.35 on Tuesday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $144.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CDW news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $6,971,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,752 shares of company stock worth $15,203,577. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 price objective on CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.25.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

