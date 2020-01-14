First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 43,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,445,154,000 after acquiring an additional 207,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.57.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $275.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.82. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $222.00 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

