First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 157,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $250.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.85. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $168.35 and a 12-month high of $270.42. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $486.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 19.47%.

SBAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

