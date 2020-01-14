First Hawaiian Bank Reduces Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,143 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,503,088 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

