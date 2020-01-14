First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Short Interest Up 12.2% in December

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the December 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 512,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

