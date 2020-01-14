First United Bank Trust Invests $206,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First United Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,017 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 105,695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $221.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.27 and a 52-week high of $219.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $23,700,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total transaction of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FB. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

