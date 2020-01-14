First United Bank Trust Makes New $216,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.78.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.05. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.