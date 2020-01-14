First United Bank Trust Purchases New Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

