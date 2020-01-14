First United Bank Trust Purchases Shares of 1,813 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First United Bank Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $82.26 and a 12 month high of $136.75.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.09%.

In related news, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,499.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,917 shares of company stock valued at $14,797,192. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.