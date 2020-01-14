First United Bank Trust Reduces Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

First United Bank Trust decreased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,979,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,111,000 after purchasing an additional 877,364 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after purchasing an additional 603,746 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,409,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,376 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,685,000 after purchasing an additional 181,332 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,544 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

