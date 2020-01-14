First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Western Financial in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Western Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

MYFW opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. First Western Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $16.73 million for the quarter. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 9.58%. As a group, analysts predict that First Western Financial will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in First Western Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of First Western Financial worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides an integrated suite of wealth management services comprising private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.