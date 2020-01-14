Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 44.3% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 105,957 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 13.1% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $7,676,000. Night Owl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $14,297,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens increased their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,435,640. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $118.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.45 and a 12 month high of $118.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv Inc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

