Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIVN. Roth Capital raised their price target on Five9 from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.47, a PEG ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Five9 will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $859,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,095 shares in the company, valued at $22,791,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,570 shares of company stock valued at $16,495,953. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,934,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,649,000 after purchasing an additional 93,246 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,163,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,253,000 after buying an additional 105,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,540,000 after buying an additional 22,206 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 25.0% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 49.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,009,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,253,000 after buying an additional 332,721 shares in the last quarter.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

