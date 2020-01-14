Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the December 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Flexible Solutions International by 55.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 339,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 121,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 million and a P/E ratio of 17.86.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 million.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

