Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE FTK opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.23.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $21.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 960.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 465,076 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,923 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

