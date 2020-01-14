FNY Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60,909 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 15.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,868,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 256,679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 9.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 541,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,336,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 47.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,898,893 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 700,230 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CPE shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Shares of CPE stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $959.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

