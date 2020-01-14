FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $57,000 in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after acquiring an additional 961,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

EFT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.37. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

