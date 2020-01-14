FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $68,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $75.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4403 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

