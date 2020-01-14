FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 5,588 Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd (NYSE:FMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMO. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 230.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 10,166 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd during the third quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd by 70.3% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 60,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period.

FMO stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Quinn Thomas Kiley bought 14,438 shares of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,509.80. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,201 shares of company stock valued at $153,933.

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrstrctr Fnd Company Profile

Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Advisory Research, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating diversified gas infrastructure, midstream oil infrastructure, propane, oil and gas production, coal and marine transportation sectors.

