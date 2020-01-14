Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC raised Fortis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortis currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.63.

FTS opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. Fortis has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 27.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after purchasing an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis during the third quarter valued at $2,728,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 705,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 188,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

