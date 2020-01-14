Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Lowered to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FOSL. TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fossil Group has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market cap of $366.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fossil Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey bought 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $61,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 525,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,113.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 523.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,551 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

