Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 33.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 867,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,321,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares during the period. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 558,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,904,000 after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 29,102 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $110.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.55. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $110.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

