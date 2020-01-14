Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock Holdings Lifted by CenturyLink Investment Management Co

CenturyLink Investment Management Co raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,009 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,287 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 48,540 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,334 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BEN opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

