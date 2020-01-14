Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €59.40 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €59.40 ($69.07) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.37 ($64.38).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €48.65 ($56.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.34. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

