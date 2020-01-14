Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.13 and a beta of 1.08. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $215,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,175 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $67,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,623 shares in the company, valued at $9,333,728.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,139 shares of company stock worth $1,439,772 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,147,000 after purchasing an additional 372,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,045,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,101,000 after buying an additional 224,411 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Freshpet by 254.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 887,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,396,000 after buying an additional 637,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,208,000 after buying an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

