Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $12.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.15.

Shares of FLGT opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.51 million, a P/E ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter worth $27,000. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

