FY2020 Earnings Forecast for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Issued By Raymond James

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for OrganiGram in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OGI. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC started coverage on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a $8.50 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ OGI opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 11.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.